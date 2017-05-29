Wrong-way driver stopped on U.S. 60 at Val Vista

Damage on the car that was being driven in the wrong lanes of US60 Monday. (29 May 2017) [Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety]

DPS officers conducting sobriety test on wrong-way driver from US60 Monday. (29 May 2017) [Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety]

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver on the U.S. 60 was involved in several collisions before being stopped Monday night.

The car was spotted traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 freeway, between the Mesa Drive exit ramp and the Val Vista exit, where DPS troopers blocked the car from leaving the ramp. The driver was arrested.

[RAW VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspected wrong-way driver on U.S. 60 off-ramp]

Officials with DPS said four collisions were reportedly caused by the wrong-way driver as he made his way down the 4-mile length of freeway.

Only minor injuries were reported by victims from the resulting collisions caused by the wrong-way driver. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.