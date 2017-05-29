Wrong-way driver arrested on U.S. 60 off-ramp; impairment suspected

Damage on the car that was being driven in the wrong lanes of US60 Monday. (29 May 2017) [Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety]

DPS officers conducting sobriety test on wrong-way driver from US60 Monday. (29 May 2017) [Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety]

Impairment is suspected of a wrong-way driver on the U.S. 60. (Source: ADOT/DPS)

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a wrong-way driver on the U.S. 60 was involved in several collisions before being stopped Monday night.

The driver was spotted heading east in the westbound lanes of the Superstition Freeway just before 8 p.m. According to Raul Garcia with DPS, he drove onto the freeway at Country Club Drive.

[RAW VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspected wrong-way driver on U.S. 60 off-ramp]

The suspect crashed into four vehicles and continued in the wrong direction, Garcia said.

One trooper that was patrolling the area saw the wrong-way driver and activated his emergency lights and siren to try and stop him. However, it was unsuccessful, according to Garcia.

The Mesa Police Helicopter found the wrong-way driver, who was going at "freeway speeds" in the HOV lane, Garcia said. He apparently hit a fifth vehicle.

Garcia said the driver turned and started to drive in the right direction and got off the freeway at Val Vista Driver. Troopers surrounded the suspect and stopped him on the off-ramp. He was then arrested.

Garcia said the wrong-way driver traveled roughly 4 miles in the wrong direction before he was stopped. Impairment is suspected.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The suspect faces five counts of hit and run and nine counts of endangerment, Garcia said. More charges may be on the way.

According to Garcia, five vehicles were struck with the wrong-way driver's car making it a total of six vehicles involved.

The investigation is underway.

