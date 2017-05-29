MCSO patrols Lake Pleasant on Memorial Day

According to the regulars, the water level at Lake Pleasant was as high as it has been in a long time and people were out enjoying every drop. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spent Memorial Day out at Lake Pleasant to make sure everyone stayed safe.

It was all hands on deck for the MCSO Lake Patrol.

Deputy Amanda Hughes and her colleagues were out on the lake making sure boaters and water sports enthusiasts were obeying the laws. She stopped a father and son on jet skies about going too fast in a wake-free zone.

"A lot of the infractions we encounter out here are wake zone violations," Hughes said.

The father and son were sent off with a warning.

"Coming out on the water and operating boats is no different than operating a vehicle on the roadway," Hughes said.

MCSO also made sure people weren't drinking and then operating a boat and keeping a look out for illegal campfires.

"A lot of us out here on Lake Patrol enjoy this, making sure the community is safe. We're not out here to ruin anyone's weekend. We want them to have fun, just do it safely," Hughes said.

According to the regulars, the water level at Lake Pleasant was as high as it has been in a long time and people were out enjoying every drop.

