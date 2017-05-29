Bodies discovered in Scottsdale home in apparent murder-suicide

Police believe it's probably a murder-suicide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two bodies were found in a home near 78th Street and Chaparral. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police officers in Scottsdale are conducting an investigation near Hayden and Chaparral roads where two bodies were discovered in a home.

Scottsdale Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster said officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of East Medlock Drive Monday evening where they found two people, a husband and wife, dead from gunshot wounds.

Hoster said it appears to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Very few details were made available at this time. Check back for updates on this story.

