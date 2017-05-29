ADOT honors veterans with freeway names

ADOT honors veterans with freeway namesPosted: Updated:
PD: Mother dies after being stabbed by son in family fight
A woman is dead after being stabbed allegedly by her son in Laveen.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
1 killed, 2 hurt in 32nd Street shooting, police say
At least one person has died in a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
Human remains identified as Arizona woman missing since 2014
Mohave County authorities say human remains found last November have been identified as those of a Lake Havasu City woman who's been missing for three years.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
MCSO: Man shoots, kills robber who tased him
A homeowner was forced to shoot and kill a robber after the homeowner was tased by the suspect in Kingman, Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.More >
6 homes lost in brush fire in Black Canyon City
Six homes have been destroyed due to a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.More >
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson RiverA Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week show over the Hudson River.More >A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week show over the Hudson River.More >
Woman died after being stabbed in domestic violence incident
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Laveen on Sunday morning. (Sunday, May 28, 2017)More >
One person killed in 32nd Street shooting
At least one person has died in a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
VIDEO: 10-year-old boy falls off giant water slide in California
(Source: KRON via CNN)More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff. (May 28, 2017)More >
Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral
The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it.More >
6 homes lost in brush fire in Black Canyon City
Six homes have been destroyed due to a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City. (May 28, 2017)More >
