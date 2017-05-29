ADOT honors veterans with freeway names

Several freeways in Arizona are named to honor those who have served. (Source: ADOT)

There are all types of ways to honor veterans and the fallen and the Arizona Department of Transportation has done its part.

The agency has eight different names for freeways in honor of those who have served and paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

State Route 51 is called the Piestewa Freeway after Army Specialist Lori Piestewa, who was killed in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The freeway runs past Piestewa Peak, also named in her honor. She was the first female Native American member of the U.S. armed services to die in combat.

Outside of the Valley, Interstate 10 is called the Pearl Harbor Memorial Highway. A group of veterans requested the designation from the Arizona State Legislature in 1995.

State Route 90 from I-10 to Fort Huachuca is known as Buffalo Soldier Trail, a designation created in 1994 by House Joint Resolution 2001. According to ADOT, lawmakers wanted to honor the black soldiers who traveled the route on horseback long before it was paved. Buffalo Soldiers, officially known as the U.S. Army’s 10th Cavalry Regiment, fought in the so-called Indian Wars of the 19th century.

Interstate 15, which runs through the northwest corner of Arizona, was designated as Veterans Memorial Highway in 1995.

Arizona Veterans Highway is the name given to the 140 miles of Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and the Valley, thanks to a 2004 resolution by state lawmakers.

Interstate 40 is known as Purple Heart Trail thanks to resolution in 2003.

State Route 64 stretching north from Williams to the Grand Canyon and then east to Cameron is known as the Bushmaster Memorial Highway in honor of the Arizona National Guard 158th Infantry Unit that fought in World War II.

The Blue Star Memorial Highway was the name given to four different freeways in Arizona. There are Blue Star placards on Interstate 19 three miles north of Nogales, U.S. 89 near the Utah state line, U.S. 89 at Hell Canyon Bridge and U.S. 80 near the I-10 junction.

For more, check out ADOT's website.

