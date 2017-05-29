2017 Thunderbird Invitational Junior wraps at Grayhawk Golf Course

The tournament is made possible through multiple charities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Perfect weather and another strong field highlighted the holiday weekend at the 18th Annual Thunderbird Invitational Junior.

Seventy-eight of the top junior golfers in the world competed in the three-day tournament on the Raptor course at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale.

Jacob Bergeron of Slidell, Louisiana, carded three rounds of 72-65-64 (-15) to win the boys' division. Alyaa Abdulghany, from Newport Beach, California, won her first AJGA Invitational event with an 8-under par 208.

The tournament is made possible through the efforts of the American Junior Golf Association, The Thunderbirds and the Phil and Amy Mickelson Charitable Fund.

