2017 Thunderbird Invitational Junior wraps at Grayhawk Golf Course
PD: Mother dies after being stabbed by son in family fight
A woman is dead after being stabbed allegedly by her son in Laveen.More >
Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff
The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.More >
1 killed, 2 hurt in 32nd Street shooting, police say
At least one person has died in a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
Human remains identified as Arizona woman missing since 2014
Mohave County authorities say human remains found last November have been identified as those of a Lake Havasu City woman who's been missing for three years.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
MCSO: Man shoots, kills robber who tased him
A homeowner was forced to shoot and kill a robber after the homeowner was tased by the suspect in Kingman, Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.More >
6 homes lost in brush fire in Black Canyon City
Six homes have been destroyed due to a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.More >
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week show over the Hudson River.
2017 Thunderbird Invitational Junior wraps at Grayhawk Golf Course
Perfect weather and another strong field highlighted the holiday weekend at the 18th annual Thunderbird Invitational Junior.More >
News
Popular Valley neighborhoods see an influx of new homes
Valley builders find buyers are willing to pay a premium for new homes in established neighborhoods, leading to a boom of new construction in some of the most popular areas, especially around Arcadia.More >
Man running marathons across the country to help vets
A man is like a real life Forest Gump and raising money for veterans at the same time.More >
VIDEO: 10-year-old boy flies off water slide in California
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
