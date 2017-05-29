Man running marathons across the country to help vets

Dan Cornford is running a marathon every day six days per week to make it from Oregon to Florida. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is like a real life Forest Gump and raising money for veterans at the same time.

Dan Cornford is running a marathon every day for six days a week across the country.

He started about two months ago in Oregon. On Monday, he took a rest day in Phoenix.

"Our veterans deserve better from us than to run around injured for the rest of their lives emotionally and mentally," Cornford said. "That's part of what drives me from a veteran standpoint."

Cornford hopes to reach Florida in about four months.

People can follow his journey through his Facebook page.

He wants to raise money and awareness about mental health issues. Donations are accepted at his website.

