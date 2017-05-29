Ms. Senior Arizona: Becoming a beauty queen at the 'Age of Elegance'

She will now represent Arizona at nationals in October. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee," said Leta Sproule.

Leta Sproule grew up with a passion for the arts.

"I started taking piano in third grade. And you know, it was a great way to help get out of doing the dishes at night," said Sproule.

Then she moved on the tap.

"I had one year when I was 5 years old," said Sproule.

All grown up she is now a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"I have a son and a daughter that live in Nashville and my husband has three daughters that live in California," said Sproule.

She has been married to her husband John for 21 years.

"He's a wonderful wonderful sweetheart," said Sproule.

They moved to Sun City West in 2012 and down the street was a tap studio.

"I was like, 'Oh, I can do this. This will be great exercise,'" said Sproule.

Before long, she became part of the rhythm tapers group, which lead her into her next big adventure, which was doing her very first beauty pageant at the age of 67.

"That was my question as a finalist," said Sproule.

But she wasn't just a finalist. She was the winner.

"Representing that age of elegance, really focus on mind, body and spirit, encouraging women to pursue their dreams," said Sproule.

Her talent for the Ms. Senior Arizona pageant was a piano and tap routine.

She will now represent Arizona at nationals in October. She is nervous but excited.

"Arizona has not had a participant in the top 10 in several years so I would love to be able to change that," said Sproule.

