Goodyear PD: man dead after shooting Monday

Goodyear Police scene where a man was found dead after being shot. (29 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

A man is dead after a shooting in Goodyear Monday afternoon.

Goodyear Police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis said neighbors heard gunshots and called 911 around noon.

Kutis said officers found a man who had been shot in a playground area near 156th Ave. and Meade Lane. The scene is just east of Desert Star school, but no students were in attendance in observance of Memorial Day.

Kutis said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was dead.

The investigation is in the early stages and anyone with information is urged to contact the Goodyear Police Dept.

