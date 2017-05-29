State Farm hosting career fair June 5 at Hilton Phoenix Airport

State Farm is offering full and part-time careers for qualified applicants and those interested can attend the career fair on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hilton Phoenix Airport.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with State Farm leaders and recruiters while exploring part-time and full-time positions. State Farm said interviews may be conducted.

State Farm will be recruiting for several entry level positions including customer service and sales.

Recruiters will be on site to discuss the current opportunities, benefits and application process.

Bilingual customer service experience in Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese his highly welcomed said State Farm.

Starting pay begins at over $15.50 and higher an hour, plus tuition reimbursement and 401(k).

Event Details:

State Farm Career Fair

Monday, June 5, 2017 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

Hilton Phoenix Airport | 2435 South 47th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034

