Sky Harbor Airport employee helps save unresponsive person's life

A Sky Harbor Airport security officer reacted quickly and calmly to save a person’s life after they were found unresponsive in a vehicle in one of the airport’s parking lots according to a Sky Harbor Facebook post.

Tiffany Maynor attended to an individual inside of a vehicle who was unresponsive with labored breathing and at one point stopped breathing said Sky Harbor.

Thanks to Maynor’s initial call, police officers and firefighters responded quickly to treat the victim.

Sky Harbor said the person regained consciousness and was soon up and walking around.

Maynor was recognized by Sky Harbor’s customer service on the fly team for her level head and promptly alerting emergency services.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.