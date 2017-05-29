Three-vehicle collision causes rollover in Surprise

A three-vehicle collision in Surprise ended with one of the vehicles rolled over according to Surprise police.

The traffic collision occurred near the intersection of Bell Road and Reems Road.

Police said that the occupants of the crash were being evaluated on scene for possible injuries by the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

Westbound traffic was partially blocked on Bell Road as police investigated the cause of the collision and remove the vehicles from the roadway.

