Arizona Snowbowl kicks off summer season including scenic chairlift

Arizona Snowbowl kicked off its summer season Saturday with daily scenic chairlift rides and other events.

Get a glimpse of some of the beautiful scenery northern Arizona has to offer with Snowbowl’s "Agassiz Triple Chairlift". View wildlife, pine forests and incredible vistas with sights of the Grand Canyon’s north rim.

The chairlift operates daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through Labor Day. It reaches an elevation of 11,500 feet and lasts approximately 25 minutes long in each direction according to Arizona Snowbowl.

Until June 16, prices start at $13 for children ages 6 through 12, $19 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and up and, kids 5 and under are free.

Starting June 16, weekend prices will be slightly higher from Friday to Sunday. Prices go up to $17 for children, adults for $24, seniors for $17, and kids 5 and under are still free.

During the summer, Snowbowl partners with the U.S. Forest Service to provide interesting information on Arizona’s unique environment and geology, including the significance of the San Francisco volcanic field from expert Forest Service Rangers at the top of the chairlift.

Lunch and snacks will be served at the base area throughout the summer and starting June 9, live music will be provided from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Agassiz Lodge deck.

Arizona Snowbowl also offers other signature events including the Climb for Cancer on August 19, Northern Arizona University Wine and Dine on August 20, and the Sky Race on October 6 and 7. Learn more from Snowbowl’s events page.

Summer packages and discounted scenic chairlift tickets are available online at participating retailers. Receive a $10 gift card for food, drinks or retail when a scenic chairlift lift ticket is purchased online 24-hours in advance. 2017/18 Power Pass holders enjoy complimentary chairlift rides and discounts for their friends and family. Those who have a birthday this summer can receive a free chairlift ride on their special day.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.