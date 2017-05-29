President Kennedy's birth centennial remembered with Forever stamp

A Forever stamp released on President’s Day by the United States Postal Service commemorates the birth centennial of our nation’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, born May 29, 1917.

The stamp, which was released nationwide on February 21, features a 1960 photograph by Ted Spielgel of Kennedy campaigning in Seattle. The artwork accompanying the stamp, showing Kennedy in a reflective pose, is a 1970 oil painting by Aaron Shikler.

“Representing the 640,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I can tell you that the spirit of public service remains as vital as when President Kennedy elevated the ideal in his moving and eloquent inaugural address,” said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan in a news release. “He dignified and gave voice to the pride in serving the nation that every postal employee feels. It is for this reason that the Postal Service takes special pride in honoring President Kennedy.”

The stamp was issued at a dedication ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston to kick off the 6th Annual Presidents Day Family Festival.

