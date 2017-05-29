Arizonans remember fallen troops on Memorial Day

This Memorial Day, it's not just about vacations and barbecues.

It's about the men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Monday's special ceremony will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona to honor those service members.

The ceremony will start at 8:00 a.m. in Cave Creek. There will be a flyover and a recognition of all the units in attendance.

In Sierra Vista, they will have their ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Other Memorial Day Ceremonies are set to take place at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Marana and Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo.

If you can't make it to any of the ceremonies, the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is asking the public to join them for a moment of silence at 3 p.m.

Today at 3pm, join the National Memorial Cemetery of #Arizona moment of silence for our fallen heroes. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/O0V5vnIJ4Y — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) May 29, 2017

