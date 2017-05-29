One person killed in 32nd Street shooting

At least one person has died in a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting call at 36th Street and Thomas Road at around 2:00 a.m.

A witness told officers that they heard gunshots at the Hideaway Lounge and the 36th and Thomas intersection.

Officers determined that both locations were connected to the shooting and several people were involved.

The victim was later taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

This case is under investigation.

