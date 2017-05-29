1 killed, 2 hurt in 32nd Street shooting, police say

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 a.m.

According to police, the incident started as a verbal argument inside the Hideaway Lounge, and that argument spilled into the parking lot-- that's when shots were fired and three people were hit.

A witness told officers that they heard gunshots at the Hideaway Lounge and the 36th Street and Thomas Road intersection.

Officers determined that both locations were connected to the shooting.

A 24-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Two other men, ages 21 and 25, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither the victims nor the witnesses could provide officers with any credible suspect descriptions.

This case is under investigation. 

