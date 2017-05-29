1 killed, 1 hurt in 32nd Street shooting

One person was killed following a shooting at 32nd Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:00 a.m.

According to police, the incident started as a verbal argument inside the Hideaway Lounge, and that argument spilled into the parking lot.

That's when shots were fired, and multiple people were hit.

A witness told officers that they heard gunshots at the Hideaway Lounge and the 36th Street and Thomas Road intersection.

Officers determined that both locations were connected to the shooting.

One victim was later taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. Another victim of the shooting was also transported to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible.

This case is under investigation.

1 person shot dead near 32nd & Thomas. Another person transported near 36th & Thomas. Police searching for suspects. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/5ggkCE2Hgx — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.