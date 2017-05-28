Body of Mesa teen recovered at lake near Flagstaff

The body of an 18-year-old was recovered after witnesses said he went underwater and didn't come back up at Lake Mary near Flagstaff.

He has been identified as Kevin Anaya from Mesa.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, people flagged down a patrol volunteer in the area of the Lake Mary Boat ramp on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

They said Anaya had been swimming near buoys south of the boat ramp and had a hard time making it back to shore. He was about 100 feet from land when he was seen going underwater and not returning to the surface, CCSO said.

Several family members swam in the water to try and find him but were unsuccessful.

Deputies from CCSO and the U.S. Forest Service arrived and went into the water to try and find Anaya. However, the water had bad visibility and was more than 10 feet deep. Other crews from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Flagstaff Fire Department and a Department of Public Safety Helicopter arrived and helped out with search.

At around 9:30 p.m., members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found a body close to where Anaya went under, CCSO said.

He was later identified and the body was turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

