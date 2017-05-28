Team searches for photo of Arizona man who died in Vietnam

A team working to match photos with each of the 58,315 names on the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., is looking for a photo of a soldier from the Casa Grande area.

Janna Hoehn, a member of a group called Faces Never Forgotten, is searching for a photo of Harold Joseph Marrietta, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported. He was born Sacaton, Arizona, in 1933 and died in 1966 during the Vietnam War.

Marrietta was a sergeant in the U.S. Army when he died on Feb. 7, 1966, in the Phu Yen Province of what was then South Vietnam, according to his profile on www.virtualwall.org. He was 32 and had served in the Army for 14 years.

A total of 618 young men from Arizona died in the Vietnam conflict, the Dispatch reported.

"We need to obtain a photo of every single fallen hero whose names are etched on the wall, all 58,315 of them," Hoehn told the newspaper. "To date, we have collected more than 51,000 photos."

Once Hoehn has Marrietta's photo, it will be added on the "Wall of Faces" website at www.vvmf.org/thewall, as well as being used in the future education center that will be adjacent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Hoehn, who is based in Maui, Hawaii, became involved with the project soon after she and her husband visited Washington and the wall about eight years ago.

To find out if a name is missing a photo, visit www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/

To contact Hoehn with photos or information email neverforgotten2014@gmail.com

