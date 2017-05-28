Woman in critical condition after falling off motorcycle on SR-51

A woman was in critical condition after she fell off a motorcycle on State Route 51 near Northern Avenue. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A woman is in critical condition after she fell off the back of a motorcycle Sunday evening in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on State Route 51 near Northern Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The woman was treated and transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Pubic Safety was investigating the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.