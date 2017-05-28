Stormtroopers get engaged at Phoenix Comicon

Two Imperial Stormtroopers got engaged at Phoenix Comicon on Saturday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Force, and love, were strong at this year's Phoenix Comicon when two Star Wars fans got engaged.

One Imperial Stormtrooper proposed to another in front of a large Star Wars crowd Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The stormtrooper on one knee was Christopher Baker and the other was Amy Crowe Secret, who said yes.

The video was posted on The 501st Legion Facebook page, which is an Imperial costuming group.

The video has been viewed nearly 50,000 times and has more than 3,000 likes as of Sunday evening.

