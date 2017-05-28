Firefighters put out brush fires along SR 347 near Chandler

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire Sunday along SR 347 near Chandler. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Firefighters put out a brush fire Sunday afternoon on State Route 347 just north of Riggs Road.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. and involved several brush fires burning next to the northbound lanes of SR 347, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fires were extinguished around 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

