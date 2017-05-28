MCSO: Man shoots, kills robber who tased him

A homeowner was forced to shoot and kill a robber after the homeowner was tased by the suspect in Kingman, Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near Bank Street and Jagerson Avenue.

The homeowner said that somebody got into the house and robbed him, MCSO said. The suspect also tased the homeowner several times while in the house, deputies said.

That's when the homeowner shot the suspect and he eventually died, according to MCSO.

Deputies said the homeowner has not been charged.

The suspect and the homeowner have not been identified.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

