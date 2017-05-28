Human remains identified as Arizona woman missing since 2014

Mohave County authorities say human remains found last November have been identified as those of a Lake Havasu City woman who's been missing for three years.

[READ MORE: Human remains found in desert north of Lake Havasu City]

County Sheriff's officials announced Thursday that the medical examiner's office identified the set of remains as belonging to 65-year-old Marie Brodine but the cause of death is undetermined.

She was reported missing to the Quartzsite Police Department in 2014.

The remains were found in the desert south of Interstate 40.

Authorities say Brodine lived in Meadview and Dolan Springs before Lake Havasu City.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.