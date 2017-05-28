MCSO returns 1960s-era howitzer to Ariz Army National Guard

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has returned a 1960s-era howitzer to the Arizona Army National Guard.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says the move will save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

In another cost-cutting move, crews have started dismantling the outdoor "Tent City" jail complex and Penzone says that will produce $4.5 million savings annually.

[RELATED: Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to shut down controversial 'Tent City']

On Thursday, the National Guard transported the 27-ton, self-propelled howitzer by flatbed truck to its facilities in Phoenix.

The howitzer wasn't fully militarized or battle functional while in the sheriff office's possession. It was mainly displayed at community events and in parades.

When acquired in 1999, county taxpayers paid $64,000 for a tractor to pull the howitzer's trailer and replace the trailer's tires and wheels.

The sheriff's office now plans to auction the trailer and tractor.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.