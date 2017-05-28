Woman died after being stabbed in domestic violence incident

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A woman is dead after being stabbed in Laveen on Sunday morning. Phoenix police say they were called to a house near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 11 a.m. for a family fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Police say the suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.