PD: Mother dies after being stabbed by son in family fight

A woman is dead after being stabbed allegedly by her son in Laveen on Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to a house near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 11 a.m. for a family fight.

Police said a 42-year-old man stabbed his 63-year-old mother. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The suspect is expected to be booked into jail soon, police said.

Officers have not identified those involved.

An investigation is underway.

