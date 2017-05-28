'No show' Maricopa county constable resigns

Constable Jimmie Munoz reportedly said he was suffering from a series of illnesses. According to ethics board, photos of Munoz at Colorado brewery were posted online during time he was ill.

The Phoenix constable who had not shown up for work for several months has resigned.

The Maricopa county constable, Jimmie Munoz had not shown up for work from December to May. Munoz claimed it was because he was dealing with a serious heart condition.

Munoz was under an investigation by the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board.

The board claimed that while Munoz said he was incapacitated by an illness at the same time that there were pictures posted on Facebook showing Munoz vacationing at a Colorado brewery.

Munoz had been in the position for 15 years.

