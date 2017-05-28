Plenty of sun and hot temperatures for Memorial DayPosted: Updated:
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Plenty of sun and hot temperatures for Memorial Day
Another sunny and hot day in the valley. A mostly sunny day will greet us with temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday.More >
The holiday weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s
Another day filled with sunshine for the valley with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
