Plenty of sun and hot temperatures for Memorial Day

Another sunny and hot day in the valley. A mostly sunny day will greet us with temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday.  

We should top out around 100 today across much of the valley. As we head into Memorial Day, it looks like a toasty one with highs approaching 104.  

A weak weather disturbance will approach the area toward the middle of the upcoming workweek.

It will bring a few more clouds and slightly cooler temps to the valley with a chance for a few showers/storms in the high country.

Temps will cool into the upper 90s by midweek before warming back up by the end of next week.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.

