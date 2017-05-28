Silent Witness: Suspect rips out cash registers, flees Circle K in Phoenix

Police were searching for two men suspected of theft at a Circle K in Phoenix. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for two suspects, including a man who allegedly ripped out cash registers at a Circle K in Phoenix.

On May 13, around 11:25 p.m., the two suspects walked into the store at 1732 W. Van Buren Street and walked behind the counter, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

One of the suspects allegedly ripped cash registers while the other suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, according to the news release.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20 years old. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20 years old wearing a red shirt, according to the news release.

Both of the suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

