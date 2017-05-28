Silent Witness: Man, woman robbed clothing store in Phoenix

A man and a woman were suspected of robbing a clothing store in Phoenix on May 12. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for a man and a woman suspected of robbing a clothing store in Phoenix.

The alleged robbery occurred May 17 around 1:51 p.m. at Central Mart located at 5425 S. Central Avenue, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The woman allegedly tried to take clothes from the business and was confronted by an employee. The man then pushed the employee as the two suspects left the store, according to the news release.

Customers followed the suspects outside of the store when the male suspect raised his shirt and showed what the customers believed to be a weapon. The customers stopped following the two suspects who fled the area in a white Ford SUV, according to the news release.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds. He had dark hair and was wearing a white shirt and sunglasses. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic woman between 20 and 30 years old. She had long dark hair, tattoos on her arm and was wearing black clothes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

