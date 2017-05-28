Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside

Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy insidePosted: Updated:
Naked man killed after being hit by car on I-17
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Gilbert police officer stops alleged DUI driver with his car
A Gilbert police officer's heroic actions may have stopped an impaired driver from hurting anyone else. Gilbert police say an officer stopped an alleged DUI driver by using his car.More >
Missing Prescott-area woman's body found
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Dirty Dining May 26: Smoothie restaurant hit with 6 violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
'Monster' bull frog caught in STX fishing pond
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >
Maricopa Mugs: May Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Actor, officers targeted by Phoenix Comicon armed suspect, police say
Jason David Frank called the arrest of an armed man, who police said intended to harm officers and Frank on Thursday, an “eye-opening experience.”More >
ADOT: Vehicle fire causes 20-mile traffic jam on I-17
A vehicle fire caused traffic to back up for 20 miles Friday afternoon on northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City.More >
Mother accused of hitting daughter for buying school lunch
A St. Charles County woman is accused of hitting her 8-year-old daughter with a belt because she was upset that she bought a school lunch.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside
Members of a Laveen family are frantic after their car was stolen with their puppy inside.More >
Racial slurs spray-painted on home in El Mirage
Police in El Mirage are investigating a possible hate crime. Racial slurs were found spray-painted on one family's home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.More >
Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral
The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it. The 7th grade class at Queen Creek Middle School were given a writing assignment as a final project.More >
Missing Prescott-area woman's body found
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon makes initial court appearance
Missing Prescott area woman's body found
Dirty Dining May 26th: Popular sushi restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
ADOT: Vehicle fire causes 20-mile traffic jam on I-17
A fire involving a truck caused traffic to slow for about 20 miles Friday afternoon on northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City. (May 26, 2017)More >
Gilbert police officer stops alleged DUI driver with his car
A Gilbert police officer's heroic actions may have stopped an impaired driver from hurting anyone else. Full story: http://bit.ly/2rJSIqeMore >
