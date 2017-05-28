Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside

Members of a Laveen family are frantic after their car was stolen with their puppy inside. The car has since been found but the puppy is nowhere to be seen.

The car was packed for a fun Memorial Day getaway, but the family's plans would soon be spoiled.

Around 9 a.m., on their way out of town, Ariel Tanori stopped at a friend’s house in Laveen near 51st Avenue and Vineyard Road.

Duke, their 8-week-old beagle puppy, was asleep in the back, so Tanori left him inside with the car running and the AC on, parked in the driveway.

"We came back out five minutes later and our car was gone," said Tanori.

It took nearly eight hours, but finally, the car was found just 1 mile from where it was stolen.

But Duke was no longer inside

"My daughter was crying; we don't know how to explain it to her. She was just bawling after she saw our car was gone. Immediately she said, 'Oh my puppy, my puppy.' So, it's really heartbreaking,” said Tanori.

With their weekend trip is now canceled, their time instead is now being spent on finding Duke.

They only got Duke one week ago, so he was not microchipped yet.

A cash reward is being offered for his return.

