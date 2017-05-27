Memorial Day events around the Valley

To many, Memorial Day weekend is about pool parties, cook-outs and a long weekend.

But we can't forget that this holiday is about remembering service members who have sacrificed their lives in war for our country. 

Here's a look at some of the events happening around the Valley.

11th Annual Flags for Our Fallen in Cave Creek
Riders United for a Sovereign America will line Cave Creek Road with more than 250 American flags and park their bikes in between them to salute families on their way to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Volunteers and flag sponsors are needed.
Monday, May 29
Riders arrive at 5 a.m. 
The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. 
23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. Free to participate; $10 each or three for $25 to sponsor flags. 
ridersusa.net.
 

Pioneers’ Cemetery Association
Attendees can be able to tour the cemeteries and visit the historic Smurthwaite House after the program. The event is free.
Monday, May 29 -  9 a.m. 
Pioneer and Military Memorial Park
14th Avenue and Jefferson Street, Phoenix
602-534-1262
azhistcemeteries.org

Fountain Hills
Monday, May 29
A  free, commemorative ceremony will be held featuring speakers who are members of associations that honor veterans.
Monday, May 29, 9 to 10 a.m. 
Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial, El Lago Boulevard and Kiwanis Drive, Fountain Hills
480-836-5520
VFWpost7507.org

Anthem Veterans Memorial
Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.
A Memorial Day Ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance,” will be held at the Anthem Veterans Memorial on Monday. The event is open to the public. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway
623-742-6050
onlineatanthem.com
 

Memorial Day commemoration in Mesa
This free event will include memorial service, a flyover and dove release. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, May 29  9 a.m.
 Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main St., Mesa
mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/annual-memorial-day-commemoration

Heritage Remembrance Memorial Garden 
The free, annual service includes a flyover, posting of colors, bagpiper, wreath and flag presentation, and special guest speakers.
Monday, May 29 10-10:45 a.m.
Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. 
480-945-2654
greenacresmortuary.net

Memorial Day candlelight service in Avondale
Avondale will celebrate our nation's military, past and present, with a candlelight vigil. The event features military presentations, guest speakers and a candlelight ceremony honoring those who have served. 
Monday, May 29 7 to 8 p.m.
Avondale City Hall, 11465 Civic Center Drive, Avondale. Free. 
480-735-4881
avondale.org

