Memorial Day events around the Valley

To many, Memorial Day weekend is about pool parties, cook-outs and a long weekend.

But we can't forget that this holiday is about remembering service members who have sacrificed their lives in war for our country.

Here's a look at some of the events happening around the Valley.

11th Annual Flags for Our Fallen in Cave Creek

Riders United for a Sovereign America will line Cave Creek Road with more than 250 American flags and park their bikes in between them to salute families on their way to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Volunteers and flag sponsors are needed.

Monday, May 29

Riders arrive at 5 a.m.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.

23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. Free to participate; $10 each or three for $25 to sponsor flags.

ridersusa.net.



Pioneers’ Cemetery Association

Attendees can be able to tour the cemeteries and visit the historic Smurthwaite House after the program. The event is free.

Monday, May 29 - 9 a.m.

Pioneer and Military Memorial Park

14th Avenue and Jefferson Street, Phoenix

602-534-1262

azhistcemeteries.org

Fountain Hills

Monday, May 29

A free, commemorative ceremony will be held featuring speakers who are members of associations that honor veterans.

Monday, May 29, 9 to 10 a.m.

Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial, El Lago Boulevard and Kiwanis Drive, Fountain Hills

480-836-5520

VFWpost7507.org

Anthem Veterans Memorial

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.

A Memorial Day Ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance,” will be held at the Anthem Veterans Memorial on Monday. The event is open to the public. Lawn chairs are welcome.

Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

623-742-6050

onlineatanthem.com



Memorial Day commemoration in Mesa

This free event will include memorial service, a flyover and dove release. Refreshments will be served.

Monday, May 29 9 a.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E Main St., Mesa

mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/annual-memorial-day-commemoration

Heritage Remembrance Memorial Garden

The free, annual service includes a flyover, posting of colors, bagpiper, wreath and flag presentation, and special guest speakers.

Monday, May 29 10-10:45 a.m.

Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.

480-945-2654

greenacresmortuary.net

Memorial Day candlelight service in Avondale

Avondale will celebrate our nation's military, past and present, with a candlelight vigil. The event features military presentations, guest speakers and a candlelight ceremony honoring those who have served.

Monday, May 29 7 to 8 p.m.

Avondale City Hall, 11465 Civic Center Drive, Avondale. Free.

480-735-4881

avondale.org

