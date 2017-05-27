I-10 traffic backed up after crash involving semi, vehicle

Traffic was backed up near 27th Avenue on Interstate 10 because of the crash. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A woman sustained minor injuries after a collision involving a vehicle and a semi truck on Saturday. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A collision involving a semi truck and a vehicle caused a traffic jam Saturday night on Interstate 10, officials said.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. on the westbound I-10 near 27th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Motorists were warned about significant traffic delays in the area due to the crash.

The vehicle involved in the crash rear-ended the semi truck. A 40-year-old woman was extricated from the wreckage and transported to a hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

NOW: A crash is blocking the three right lanes on I-10 WB at 27th Ave. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/P8tJCM1v6C — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 28, 2017

