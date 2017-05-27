Golden Valley man killed in ultra glider crash

A Golden Valley man was killed Saturday morning after his ultra glider aircraft crashed, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:42 a.m. near the Walnut Creek area. A witness told authorities he saw the ultra glider fly into the air and then come down, according to a news release from Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The witness said he hiked the area of the crash but did not believe the pilot was alive. Authorities said the pilot did not survive the crash.

Authorities said the pilot's identity will be released after his next of kin is notified.

