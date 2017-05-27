Firefighters battle brush fire in Black Canyon City

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.

The second-alarm fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. near 21200 E. Smitty's Street, firefighters said.

Multiple structures were threatened by the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.