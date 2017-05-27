6 homes lost in brush fire in Black Canyon City

The Joe Hill fire flared up as of Sunday. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

Six homes have been destroyed due to a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.

The now third-alarm fire was first reported at a salvage yard around 6:30 p.m. near 21200 E. Smitty's Street, firefighters said. The fire was thought to be extinguished, but just after 11 p.m. the same night, the fire flared up again, due to strong winds.

The blaze has been dubbed the "Joes Hill Fire."

About 35 people were evacuated on Sunday.

The fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation, fire officials from Daisy Mountain Fire District said.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said there were apparently people living in the salvage yard and most of the structures in the yard have been destroyed.

Fire crews have been working throughout the night and into the morning to contain the fire which is now estimated at 15 acres.

No further evacuations are expected at this time. No injuries have been reported. The YCSO Jeep Posse has been assisting with evacuation notifications.

About 200 firefighters are currently battling this fire including agencies from the Black Canyon City Fire Department along with Daisy Mountain, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Glendale fire departments.

YCSO detectives are on scene to determine if arson was a factor.

Red Cross officials have set up a shelter at Canon School for those impacted by the fire.

