Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral

The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in.

One young Valley girl has some strong words about it.

The seventh grade class at Queen Creek Middle School were given a writing assignment as a final project. What 13-year-old Olivia Vella wrote blew them all away.

“Pick out an outfit that will fit in with the latest trends and won't make you the laughing stock of the school. More than you already are,” she said in a video of her presentation. “Put on some makeup so you can actually show your face in public so you can be a little bit pretty.”

She chose that topic after being picked on for getting good grades.

"She came to me one day and said, ‘Mom, next year I just want to be dumb. Because I want to be like those other girls, I want them to like me.’ And it broke my heart,” said Olivia’s mom, Molly Vella.

She says her words illustrate what her days are sometimes like.

"As you gaze into the bathroom mirror, you see a stranger that somehow stole your reflection and replaced it with a completely different girl," said Olivia.

Olivia's nearly six-minute monologue left her class speechless.

"Why am I not good enough?" she said.

The video of her presentation has gone viral. Hitting home with other students and parents.

“People I don't even know would say 'Hey Olivia I really liked your monolog and I feel the exact same way.' And it was really eye opening because I for most of the time thought I was the only one that felt this way and I was crazy for feeling it," said Olivia.

SHE ended her piece with a message to others, and herself.

"But society is wrong. You are loved, you are precious, you a beautiful, you are talented you are capable, you are deserving of respect. You can eat that meal, you are one in 7 billion. And most of all you are good enough."

Olivia hopes to take her writing and presentation skills will help her one day become a Broadway performer.

