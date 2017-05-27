Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in.

One young Valley girl has some strong words about it.

The seventh grade class at Queen Creek Middle School were given a writing assignment as a final project. What 13-year-old Olivia Vella wrote blew them all away.

“Pick out an outfit that will fit in with the latest trends and won't make you the laughing stock of the school. More than you already are,” she said in a video of her presentation. “Put on some makeup so you can actually show your face in public so you can be a little bit pretty.”

She chose that topic after being picked on for getting good grades.

"She came to me one day and said, ‘Mom, next year I just want to be dumb. Because I want to be like those other girls, I want them to like me.’ And it broke my heart,” said Olivia’s mom, Molly Vella.

She says her words illustrate what her days are sometimes like.

"As you gaze into the bathroom mirror, you see a stranger that somehow stole your reflection and replaced it with a completely different girl," said Olivia.  

Olivia's nearly six-minute monologue left her class speechless.

"Why am I not good enough?" she said.

The video of her presentation has gone viral. Hitting home with other students and parents.

“People I don't even know would say 'Hey Olivia I really liked your monolog and I feel the exact same way.' And it was really eye opening because I for most of the time thought I was the only one that felt this way and I was crazy for feeling it," said Olivia. 

SHE ended her piece with a message to others, and herself.

"But society is wrong. You are loved, you are precious, you a beautiful, you are talented you are capable, you are deserving of respect. You can eat that meal, you are one in 7 billion.  And most of all you are good enough."

Olivia hopes to take her writing and presentation skills will help her one day become a Broadway performer.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lauren ReimerLauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.

Click to learn more about Lauren.

Lauren Reimer

She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral

    Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:23:26 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it. The 7th grade class at Queen Creek Middle School were given a writing assignment as a final project.  

    More >

    The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it. The 7th grade class at Queen Creek Middle School were given a writing assignment as a final project.  

    More >

  • Missing Prescott-area woman's body found

    Missing Prescott-area woman's body found

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:40 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:40:57 GMT
    David Pagniano, 55 (left), Sandra Pagniano, 39(Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)David Pagniano, 55 (left), Sandra Pagniano, 39(Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

    The body of a missing Prescott woman has been found near Chino Valley. 

    More >

    The body of a missing Prescott woman has been found near Chino Valley. 

    More >

  • Comic artist helping to launch autistic superhero

    Comic artist helping to launch autistic superhero

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:21:36 GMT
    An up-and-coming Superhero named Focus will be at Comicon and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)An up-and-coming Superhero named Focus will be at Comicon and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Mixed in with all the fan favorite characters at Phoenix Comicon is an up-and-coming Superhero. His name is Focus and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability.

    More >

    Mixed in with all the fan favorite characters at Phoenix Comicon is an up-and-coming Superhero. His name is Focus and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability.

    More >
    •   