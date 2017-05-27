Unique feathered footwear takes flight in Japan

Some fine, feathered fashion is really taking flight in Japan.

A Japanese shoemaker's fame is soaring, thanks to the unique pigeon shoes she created.

Kyoto Ohata converted some old high heels into a pair of alarmingly realistic-looking pigeons.

Ohata explained the reason she designed the shoes.

She says she often walks through an area filled with pigeons, but the birds usually fly away.

So in order to not scare the birds away as she walks past, she decided to disguise her feet a pair of feathered friends.

(At least they didn't make her walk pigeon-toed.)

People are now flocking to the Internet for information about these kooky kicks.

If you are head over heels about these pigeon shoes, Ohata says they're easy to make. She just used a regular pair of high heels, plus some felt, lightweight foam, and wire.

There's even a full tutorial online (with photos) for crafty folks, whose "sole" desire is to make their own pair.

Well, if the shoe fits...

