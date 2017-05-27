12 injured in rollover crash involving van on I-10 in Tonopah

Westbound lanes of the I-10 were temporarily blocked as a medical helicopter responded to c rash that injured 12 people. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A dozen people were injured Saturday afternoon in a rollover crash involving a van on Interstate 10 in Tonopah.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the I-10, according to the Arizona Public Safety Network.

Lanes were blocked while a medical helicopter responded to the scene. The lanes were reopened around 5 p.m.

Three people were immediately flown to a trauma center. Nine others were awaiting transportation, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The conditions of the crash victims was unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

