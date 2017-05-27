Anderson takes no-hit bid into eighth in Brewers win

Chase Anderson took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped the Arizona Diamondbacks' five-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

Anderson (3-1) struck out a career-high 11. The 29-year-old right-hander also walked three and threw a career-high 114 pitches.

Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hitter with a sharply hit ball up the middle to start the eighth that deflected off second baseman Eric Sogard's glove. It's the second time that Ahmed broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth. On Aug. 16, 2015, he blooped a single to right-center leading off the inning for the Diamondbacks' first hit against Atlanta's Shelby Miller.

Jett Bandy hit a three-run double off Zack Greinke (6-3) in the fourth. Jesus Aguilar homered and Domingo Santana added a run-scoring single in the sixth to drop Greinke to 16-3 all-time at Miller Park.

