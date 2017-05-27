Racial slurs spray-painted on home in El Mirage

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in an El Mirage neighborhood.

Racial slurs were found spray-painted on one family's home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.

El Mirage police were called out to the home for a report of criminal damage.

Once there, they discovered the racist words and statements painted on the garage.

Police say that they have no leads or suspects at this time.

Neighbors were sharing posts of the graffiti, with statements like "It really make me sick to my stomach," and "What is wrong with people?"

The community has now rallied around the family, with volunteers showing up at the home to paint over the hateful words.

