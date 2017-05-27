Arizona health dept. notifies 2,500 of possible info breach

The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued a notice to about 2,500 people about a possible breach of protected health information.

The potential breach relates to information collected in the department's Newborn Screening Program for billing purposes.

ADHS officials say they don't have any indication the information has been accessed or used by an unauthorized individual.

But they say it'll be important for those affected to be vigilant for fraud alerts.

ADHS uses a third-party billing company located in Illinois to conduct billing for newborn screening services.

To do this, ADHS mails the billing company paperwork that contains protected health information for both mother and child.

Last month, one parcel of documents containing protected health information mailed by ADHS has yet to arrive at the billing company.

