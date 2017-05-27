The unofficial start to summer road trip seasonPosted: Updated:
Car heat safety
The unofficial start to summer road trip season
More than 1 million Arizonans will hit the road this summer. AAA Arizona has recommendations before traveling.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
Maricopa Mugs: May Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see more than 100 mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Dirty Dining May 26: Smoothie restaurant hit with 6 violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Firefighters battle brush fire in Black Canyon City
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.More >
Naked man killed after being hit by car on I-17
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside
Racial slurs spray-painted on home in El Mirage
Police in El Mirage are investigating a possible hate crime. Racial slurs were found spray-painted on one family's home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.More >
Drink up! 12 signs you're not getting enough water
You don't need me to tell you it's getting hot. We're heading into June. We live in Arizona. That's pretty standard.More >
I-10 traffic backed up after crash involving semi, vehicle
A collision involving a semi truck and a vehicle caused a traffic jam Saturday night on Interstate 10, officials said.More >
Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral
The pre-teen years may be the hardest with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it.More >
Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside
Racial slurs spray-painted on home in El Mirage
Police in El Mirage are investigating a possible hate crime. Racial slurs were found spray-painted on one family's home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.More >
Missing Prescott-area woman's body found
The body of a missing Prescott woman has been found near Chino Valley.More >
Joe Hill fire forces evacuation
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire that first started on Saturday evening in Black Canyon City.More >
Car stolen with family's 8-week-old puppy inside
A family is frantic after their car was stolen with their puppy inside. The car has since been found but the puppy is nowhere to be seen. (May 27, 2017)More >
Dirty Dining May 26th: Popular sushi restaurant hit with 6 health code violations
Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Racial slurs spray-painted on home in El Mirage
Police are investigating a hate crime in an El Mirage neighborhood.More >
Valley teen's monologue on peer pressure goes viral
The pre-teen years may be the hardest, with peer pressure and trying to fit in. One young Valley girl has some strong words about it.More >
