Heavy traffic continues into Memorial Day weekend

Drivers heading north on Interstate 17 should expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic between Anthem and Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

An accident amidst all the heavy traffic has caused I-17 northbound to be reduced to one lane, causing even more slowing. ADOT says this has caused a 3 mile backup just south of Anthem.

Drivers will find a smaller section of light slowing near Sunset Point, followed by clear conditions the rest of the way to Flagstaff.

One lane is now open on I-17 northbound just south of Anthem. Backup is 3 miles here, followed by delays to the north. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/pH51OZS7nF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 27, 2017

Traffic is stopped for a few minutes on I-17 northbound before Anthem to remove debris at the crash scene. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/TCgqNfyzMm — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 27, 2017

