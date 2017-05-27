Heavy traffic continues into Memorial Day weekend

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Drivers heading north on Interstate 17 should expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic between Anthem and Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

An accident amidst all the heavy traffic has caused I-17 northbound to be reduced to one lane, causing even more slowing. ADOT says this has caused a 3 mile backup just south of Anthem. 

Drivers will find a smaller section of light slowing near Sunset Point, followed by clear conditions the rest of the way to Flagstaff.

