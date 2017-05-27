House fire displaces family of five in Phoenix

A house fire has displaced a father and his four children. It happened Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. at a house near 11th Avenue and Grant Street.

Phoenix Fire Department says the fire started at the rear of the house. The family was able to escape without injury and firefighters were able to chase their two dogs out of the burning home.

Phoenix fire says crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Fire officials said this was a standard house fire that will now be under investigation.

