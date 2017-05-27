Former Sheriff Paul Babeu under investigation for misuse of funds

Former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu is being investigated for misuse of RICO funds.

According to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, RICO funds are generated by law enforcement activities that result in asset forfeiture.

Once the funds are seized, the proceeds are deposited into the County RICO funds and are used according to state and federal laws and guidelines.

Babeu allegedly misused these funds and the investigation started back in February 2016.

Now, a new subpoena from the US District Court is asking for years of files and accounting documents to determine if the office used the money for personal and professional expenses improperly.

