6 family members hurt in crash on I-10

Tempe fire says two family members were taken to the hospital following this crash. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Authorities say six people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 and Interstate 10 Saturday morning.

According to Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, the crash involved a family of six.

Two family members were sent to a trauma center.

Emergency crews said that one of the patients was an adult, and the other patient was a child.

Four other members were treated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.