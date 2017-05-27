6 family members hurt in crash at I-10

Tempe fire says two family members were taken to the hospital following this crash (SOURCE: ADOT)

Authorities say six people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 and Interstate 10 Saturday morning.

According to Tempe fire, the crash involved a family of six.

Two family members were sent to a trauma center.

Tempe fire said that one of the patients was an adult, and the other patient was pediatric.

Four other members were treated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.